SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Itzhaky L, Chubarov E, Keilp JG, Shbiro L, Levy T, Zalsman G. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 321: e115067.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2023.115067

PMID

36738593

Abstract

An increase in suicide rates during adolescence has made it the second leading cause of death for this age group. While potential deficits in cognitive flexibility have been thought to contribute to suicidality, this factor has been evaluated in only a few studies among this age group. The current study sought to evaluate cognitive flexibility in 100 psychiatric inpatient children and adolescents (age X=14.39, SD=2.53), with (n=26) and without (n=74) a history of suicide attempts, using the Wisconsin Card Sorting Test (WCST).

RESULTS showed no differences between the groups in WCST scores. However, in a small sub-sample with mood disorders only, those with a history of a suicide attempt performed better than those without such history. These findings are contrary to our hypothesis that those who attempted suicide have worse cognitive flexibility, though consistent with earlier data in adults. Further research is needed to shed light on these findings.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide attempt; Cognitive flexibility; Wisconsin card sorting test

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print