Citation
Itzhaky L, Chubarov E, Keilp JG, Shbiro L, Levy T, Zalsman G. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 321: e115067.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36738593
Abstract
An increase in suicide rates during adolescence has made it the second leading cause of death for this age group. While potential deficits in cognitive flexibility have been thought to contribute to suicidality, this factor has been evaluated in only a few studies among this age group. The current study sought to evaluate cognitive flexibility in 100 psychiatric inpatient children and adolescents (age X=14.39, SD=2.53), with (n=26) and without (n=74) a history of suicide attempts, using the Wisconsin Card Sorting Test (WCST).
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide attempt; Cognitive flexibility; Wisconsin card sorting test