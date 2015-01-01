Abstract

During the past several years, the COVID-19 pandemic has had pronounced impacts on traffic safety. Existing studies found that the crash frequency was reduced and the severity level was increased during the earlier "Lockdown" period. However, there is a lack of studies investigating its impacts on traffic safety during the later stage of the pandemic. To bridge such a gap, this study selects Salt Lake County, Utah as the study area and employs statistical methods to investigate whether the impact of COVID-19 on traffic safety differs among different stages. Negative binomial models and binary logit models were utilized to study the effects of the pandemic on the crash frequency and severity respectively while accounting for the exposure, environmental, and human factors. Welch's t-test and Pairwise t-test are employed to investigate the possible indirect effect of the pandemic by influencing other non-pandemic-related factors in the statistical models. The results show that the crash frequency is significantly less than that of the pre-pandemic during the whole course of the pandemic. However, it significantly increases during the later stage due to the relaxed restrictions. Crash severity levels were increased during the earlier pandemic due to the increased traffic speed, the prevalence of DUI, reduced use of seat belts, and increased presence of commercial vehicles. It reduced to a level comparable to the pre-pandemic later, owing to the reduction of speed and increased seat-belt-used to the pre-pandemic level. As for the incoming "New Normal" stage, stakeholders may need to take actions to deter DUI and reduce commercial-vehicle-related crashes to improve traffic safety.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic; Ethanol impaired driving



Language: en