|
Citation
|
Ogbuanya AUO, Ugwu NB, Kwento N, Enyanwuma EI, Anyigor FF, Oko U. Ann. Glob. Health 2023; 89(1): e4.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36743283
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In recent time, incidence of abdominal injuries continues to increase steadily in most major regions of West Africa due to emergence of various religious, social and political conflicts. Indeed, violence and social conflicts constitute major global public health challenges that commonly lead to injuries and long-term physical and mental health problems. In our setting, increasing cases of abdominal trauma resulting from civilian violence led to additional workload in the general surgery unit and the audit of our experiences is presented in this paper.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Prospective Studies; Retrospective Studies; mortality; *Abdominal Injuries/epidemiology/therapy; *Multiple Trauma; *Wounds, Gunshot/epidemiology/therapy/complications; Abdominal wounds; armed robbery; civilian violence; Global Health; gunshot; Nigeria/epidemiology