Abstract

Acquired brain injury (ABI) is a leading cause of serious long-term disability resulting in substantial economic costs for post-ABI care. This study was conducted to estimate the socioeconomic burden of persons with ABI in Korea. We used a prevalence-based approach and societal perspective to estimate the direct medical, non-medical costs and indirect costs of ABI, including stroke, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and non-traumatic ABI (anoxia, brain tumor, encephalitis, meningitis, hydrocephalus, and other brain disorders) from 2015 to 2017. The study population included patients with ABI over 20 years of age and analyzed according to insurance types encompassing National Health Insurance and automobile insurance. The socioeconomic burden of ABI was 4.67, 5.18, and 5.73 trillion KRW (approximately 4,162, 4,612, and 5,106 million USD) from 2015 to 2017 and around 0.3% of Korea's GDP annually. Estimating by disease, the socioeconomic cost was 72.4% for stroke, 18.6% for TBI, and 9.0% for non-traumatic ABI. Calculated by cost component, medical costs and non-medical costs showed a slight increase every year. Through this study, establishment of rehabilitation systems maximizing the health and quality of life for injured persons remain the key public health strategy for ABI to reduce socioeconomic burden and financial policies to support patients should be needed.

