Min JH, Shin YI. Brain & NeuroRehabilitation 2022; 15(2): e14.
(Copyright © 2022)
36743200
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an acquired injury to the brain caused by external mechanical forces, which can cause temporary or permanent disability. TBI and its potential long-term consequences are serious public health concerns. This review seeks to provide updated information on the current methods of management of patients with TBI to improve patient care.
Language: en
Depression; Rehabilitation; Traumatic Brain Injury; Biomarker; Treatment