Min JH, Shin YI. Brain & NeuroRehabilitation 2022; 15(2): e14.

10.12786/bn.2022.15.e14

36743200

PMC9833473

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an acquired injury to the brain caused by external mechanical forces, which can cause temporary or permanent disability. TBI and its potential long-term consequences are serious public health concerns. This review seeks to provide updated information on the current methods of management of patients with TBI to improve patient care.


Depression; Rehabilitation; Traumatic Brain Injury; Biomarker; Treatment

