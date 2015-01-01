Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Most cross-cultural psychosis research has focused on a limited number of outcomes (generally symptom-related) and perspectives (often clinician-/observer-rated). It is unknown if the purported superior outcomes for psychosis in some low- and middle-income countries extend to patient-reported measures of social, recreational, and independent functioning. Addressing this gap, this study aimed to compare these outcomes in first-episode psychosis at a high-income site and a lower middle-income site.



METHODS: Patients receiving similarly designed early intervention for psychosis in Chennai, India (N = 164) and Montreal, Canada (N = 140) completed the self-reported Social Functioning Scale-Early Intervention, which measures prosocial, recreation, and independence-performance functioning. Their case managers rated expected independence-performance functioning. Both sets of assessments were done at entry and Months 6, 18, and 24. Linear mixed model analyses of differences between sites and over time were conducted, accounting for other pertinent variables, especially negative symptoms.



RESULTS: Linear mixed models showed that prosocial, recreation, and independence-performance functioning scores were significantly higher in Montreal than Chennai and did not change over time. Expected independence-performance was also higher in Montreal and increased over time. Negative symptoms and education independently predicted prosocial, recreation, and expected independence-performance functioning. When added to the model, expected independence-performance predicted actual independence-performance and site was no longer significant. At both sites, prosocial and recreation scores were consistently lower (<40%) than independence-performance (40-65%).



CONCLUSION: This is the first cross-cultural investigation of prosocial, recreation, and independent functioning in early psychosis. It demonstrates that these outcomes differ by socio-cultural context. Differing levels of expectations about patients, themselves shaped by cultural, illness, and social determinants, may contribute to cross-cultural variations in functional outcomes. At both sites, social, recreational, and independent functioning were in the low-to-moderate range and there was no improvement over time, underscoring the need for effective interventions specifically designed to impact these outcomes.

Language: en