Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prior research has reported that childhood maltreatment is associated with poor well-being, but few studies have examined the association between childhood maltreatment and well-being including hedonic and eudaimonic well-being using a daily diary method.



OBJECTIVE: The present study investigated the association between childhood maltreatment and hedonic and eudaimonic well-being, and explored the mediating effects of social support and self-esteem. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data were collected applying a 14-day daily diary method in two samples. A total of 120 Chinese emerging adults (100 female; M(age) = 20.48 years, age range = 18-24 years) and 229 Chinese emerging adults (187 female; M(age) = 20.43 years, age range = 18-27 years) comprised the discovery sample and the replication sample, respectively.



METHODS: Multilevel regression analysis and multilevel mediation analysis were conducted, while controlling for sex, age, and socioeconomic status.



RESULTS: In the discovery sample, the multilevel regression analysis showed that childhood maltreatment had an equal effect on predicting the two types of well-being. Additionally, the multilevel mediation analysis demonstrated that social support and self-esteem acted as independent and equally important mediators of the associations between childhood maltreatment and the two types of well-being. Moreover, the total indirect effect on the childhood maltreatment-hedonic well-being link had no significant difference from that on the childhood maltreatment-eudaimonic well-being link. The replication sample reconfirmed the results of the discovery sample, which provides greater credibility to our findings.



CONCLUSIONS: Social support and self-esteem might help to improve the well-being of emerging adults who have suffered childhood maltreatment, and might therefore be important intervention targets.

Language: en