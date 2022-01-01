Abstract

Comments on the article by A. Wiglesworth et al (see record 2022-61165-001). The systematic review by Wiglesworth et al. reflects the current status of Indigenous suicide prevention science at a crossroads. To understand the importance of the perspective in the research reviewed by Wigglesworth et al., the authors discuss risk and protection in Indigenous suicide from systemic perspectives, concluding that it may now be time to move beyond protective factors and expand the complexity in American Indian and Alaska Native suicide research in ways that are guided by ecological models and systems theory. They offer examples taken from the studies reviewed by Wiglesworth et al. and discuss the implications of such transition for clinical practice, for multilevel theorizing that includes community and societal levels, and for advancing methods and models in suicide prevention research. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en