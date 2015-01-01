Abstract

BACKGROUND: Delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae are major complications of carbon monoxide poisoning; carbon monoxide triggers brain oxidation and inflammation. Corticosteroids such as dexamethasone modulate neurological damage after carbon monoxide poisoning through anti-inflammatory actions and immune response inhibition. However, it is not known whether corticosteroids prevent delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae. We thus studied whether dexamethasone reduced the incidence of delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae.



METHODS: This registry-based study enrolled patients with carbon monoxide poisoning treated in a Korean tertiary care hospital from March 1(st), 2020 to November 30(th), 2021. Data of patients were prospectively collected during the study period, and retrospectively analyzed. One group received intravenous dexamethasone. We performed multivariable logistic regression analysis to identify factors associated with delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae.



RESULTS: A total of 128 patients were enrolled, of which 99 patients received dexamethasone therapy and 29 patients did not. The incidences of delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae in the dexamethasone and non-dexamethasone groups were 16.2% and 37.9%, respectively. Multivariable logistic regression analysis revealed that dexamethasone use (odds ratio = 0.122, 95% confidence interval 0.031-0.489) and a higher Glasgow Coma Scale (odds ratio = 0.818, 95% confidence interval 0.682-0.981) was associated with a lower incidence of delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae.



CONCLUSION: Early dexamethasone treatment was significantly associated with a decreased incidence of delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae. A higher Glasgow Coma Scale at presentation also was associated with a lower incidence of delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae.

