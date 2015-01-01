Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Pediatric trauma centers (PTCs) have been championed as multidisciplinary facilities specializing in the care of pediatric trauma, the leading cause of childhood mortality in the United States.1 However, the vast majority of pediatric trauma is still seen in trauma centers focused on treating adults. This article reviews the latest evidence comparing the relative strengths of PTCs and adult trauma centers (ATCs) in treating childhood injury. RECENT FINDINGS: Recent multicenter studies comparing outcomes of pediatric injury in PTCs and ATCs have found no differences in mortality or hospital length of stay, contradicting earlier findings. However, fewer invasive procedures and CT scans were performed at PTCs, and more children were discharged back to their homes. SUMMARY: It is difficult to demonstrate a difference in outcomes for children treated at PTCs vs. ATCs. However, PTCs do offer a multidisciplinary, nuanced approach to pediatric trauma care, which may result in long term benefits and offer opportunities for regional collaboration.

Language: en