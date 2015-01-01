|
Li T, Huang Y, Jiang M, Ma S, Ma Y. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1082516.
36743607
INTRODUCTION: Adolescents are in a period when a marked upward trend of adolescents relational aggression. Even though previous studies have found that childhood psychological abuse experience is an important factor influencing adolescent relational aggression, it is unclear when and under what circumstances childhood psychological abuse impacts adolescent relational aggression. This study constructed a moderated chain mediation model to investigate the influence of childhood psychological abuse on relational aggression among Chinese adolescents and its internal mechanism.
Language: en
childhood psychological abuse; cognitive reappraisal; rejection sensitivity; relational aggression; relational victimization