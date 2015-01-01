Abstract

Public health emergencies are inevitable major development crises, and there are almost no omens of any emergency. The current social development would inevitably affect the psychological situation of civil servants. Grass roots civil servants have a wider range of tasks, more difficult working conditions and a more difficult environment. Under the strong social pressure, civil servants would also have negative factors such as fear and negative attitude. The mental health of grass-roots civil servants depends not only on the image and efficiency of the government, but also on creating a harmonious atmosphere and the quality of economic development. Therefore, people must pay attention to the psychological health of civil servants. It is mainly through psychological intervention and psychological adjustment to improve mental health. By analyzing the psychological characteristics of civil servants under emergencies and under pressure, and according to the importance of their coping ability under emergencies, this paper conducted corresponding psychological adjustment and psychological intervention to ensure the psychological health of civil servants, improve their ability to deal with public emergencies, and enable them to use correct and positive psychology to deal with public emergencies. It can be seen from the firefly algorithm that the prediction error value of the comprehensive quality of civil servants was declining, while the evaluation effect of the comprehensive quality was rising. The average value of the prediction error value of the comprehensive quality was about 0.49, and the average value of the evaluation effect of the comprehensive quality was about 0.73. In the whole process, the prediction error value of comprehensive quality decreased by 0.37, and the evaluation effect of comprehensive quality increased by 0.33. The comprehensive psychological quality and psychological adjustment ability of civil servants after psychological intervention were better than those before psychological intervention. The comprehensive psychological quality of civil servants after psychological intervention was 8.56% higher than that before psychological intervention, and the psychological adjustment ability was 8.47% higher than that before psychological intervention.

