This paper describes identifying a farm workplace injury risk factor associated with the presence of children/youth on Irish farms. Under Irish safety, health and welfare at work legislation a person in the age category of 0-18 years old or still at school are considered a child or young person. However, as the UN defines youth as persons between the ages of 15 and 24 years, this definition related to youth age is used in this paper (1). The presence of children/youth has been overlooked in past studies seeking to identify farm workplace injury risk factors in agriculture. A risk factor has been described as a factor related to the probability of an injury, which allows a population to be subdivided into risk category groups based on the presence or absence of the identified risk factor (2). Gaining information to allow risk factor(s) identification is a prerequisite to developing effective and tailored prevention strategies (2).
