Liang J, Wang Y, Zhang W, Ding H, Gao Y, Wang R, Sun X, Peng Y, Gan L, Zuo L. Hemodial. Int. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Multimed Inc.)
36744400
INTRODUCTION: Patients undergoing hemodialysis (HD) are at a higher risk of falls than healthy individuals. Further knowledge regarding the risk of falls could lead to better risk prevention strategies. We designed a multicenter, prospective cohort study according to the strengthening of the reporting of observational studies in epidemiology (STROBE) guidelines to investigate the incidence and risk factors of falls in patients undergoing hemodialysis in Northern China.
risk factors; incidence; falls; hemodialysis; timed up and go test