|
Citation
|
Gupta MK, Mohapatra S, Mahanta PK. Indian J. Community Med. 2022; 47(4): 483-490.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, Publisher MedKnow)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36742966
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Not only in India but also worldwide, criminal activity has dramatically increasing day by day among youth, and it must be addressed properly to maintain a healthy society. This review is focused on risk factors and quantitative approach to determine delinquent behaviors of juveniles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
machine learning; Delinquent behavior; juvenile-delinquency; risk-factors