Kwon M, Kim SA, Seo K. Iran. J. Public Health 2022; 51(9): 1990-1998.
(Copyright © 2022, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
36743357
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a period of physical and psychological change that causes adolescents to experience anxiety, stress, and loss of control. These experiences can lead to thoughts about suicide. However, not all adolescents with suicidal thoughts attempt suicide. This study aimed to identify the factors that influence suicide attempts among adolescents with suicidal thoughts, and to prepare a theoretical basis for a method to prevent suicide among adolescents.
Adolescent; Depression; Big data; Suicide attempt; Suicidal