Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies from Western countries indicated that older adults were more resilient than younger ones to deteriorating mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. As high late-life suicide rates have been reported in East Asia, it is possible that the pandemic impact might differ between East and West. We investigated the pandemic impact on age-specific suicide patterns in Taiwan.



METHODS: Interrupted time-series analysis was used to model the overall, and age-stratified, monthly suicide rates before (January 1st, 2017 to December 31st, 2019) and after (January 1st 2020 to December 31st 2021) the COVID-19 outbreak. Associations between confirmed COVID-19 deaths and suicide rates were also assessed.



RESULTS: There was a significant decrease in overall suicide rates after the COVID-19 outbreak (p = 0.001) (annual average rates per 100,000 population of 16.4 prior, 15.2 after). The overall decrease was driven by fewer suicide deaths in the young- and older-middle-aged groups (25-44 and 45-64 years). However suicide rates in younger-age group (<25 years) were already increasing pre-pandemic, a trend which continued after the outbreak. Suicide rates for older people (≥65 years) also increased along with the increasing number of COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic period. LIMITATIONS: Under-reporting and/or misclassification of suicides were possible.



CONCLUSIONS: The overall suicide rates in Taiwan did not change after the COVID-19 outbreak; however, suicide in older adults increased. Public health measures to reduce COVID-19 infections may have unintended and adverse consequences on the psychological wellbeing of older citizens.

Language: en