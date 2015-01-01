|
Citation
Dekeseredy P, Hickman WP, Fang W, Sedney CL. J. Neurosci. Rural Pract. 2022; 13(4): 652-657.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
36743754
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Specialized rehabilitation is important for people with traumatic spinal cord injuries (SCIs) to optimize function, independence and mitigate complications, and access to this service varies by the payor. In West Virginia, admission to acute rehabilitation facilities is a "non-covered entity," impeding access to this care for patients with SCI and Medicaid. Our previous work examined the discharge disposition from an acute care hospital of patients with and without Medicaid and found that Medicaid patients were almost twice as likely to be discharged home or to a nursing home, despite similar injury severity and younger age compared to non-Medicaid patients. West Virginia is a largely rural state with multiple health-care challenges. A lack of availability of rehabilitation facilities for Medicaid beneficiaries likely explains this difference. This present study examines the relationship between insurance coverage, discharge disposition at time of injury, and long-term outcomes for people in West Virginia with traumatic SCI.
Language: en
Keywords
Spinal cord injury; Health Outcomes; Insurance disparities