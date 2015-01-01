Abstract

[Purpose] To examine whether fear of falling and mobility skills improved after judo ukemi practice in healthy older adults, and whether a relationship exists between improvements in fear of falling and changes in mobility skills. [Participants and Methods] Ten healthy older adults who participated in exercise classes for middle-aged and elderly people to promote health performed ukemi practice three times in total, increasing the degree of difficulty every week. [Results] No significant differences in fear of falling or 10-m walking times were noted in Steps 1, 2, and 3. A significant reduction in timed up and go test results was observed in Steps 2 and 3. No correlation was found between change in fear of falling and change in mobility skills before and after ukemi practice for all combinations. [Conclusion] The results suggest that judo ukemi practice improves mobility skills in healthy older individuals with relatively high physical ability. These changes may not be due to a reduced fear of falling but rather to quicker physical reactivity and other psychological factors.

