Incze MA, Kelley AT, Singer PM. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36745436
The inaugural National Drug Control Strategy (NDCS) released by the Biden administration in 2022 signals a new direction for opioid use disorder (OUD) care in the US. In response to escalating overdose deaths, the strategy--titled "Saving Lives is Our North Star"--newly emphasizes harm reduction practices, medications for treating OUD, and criminal justice reform in addition to more familiar objectives, such as supporting long-term recovery and interrupting illicit drug trafficking.1 This ambitious agenda, if fully realized, could transform the OUD treatment landscape and dramatically reduce opioid overdose deaths. Its success, however, will depend not only on a commitment of federal resources, but also on a concerted effort across multiple spheres of action--including state, community, and individual actors--working in harmony with NDCS objectives.
