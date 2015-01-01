|
Rice LC, Deronda AC, Kiran S, Seidl K, Brown K, Rosch KS, James M, Mostofsky SH. Mindfulness (N Y) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36744072
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Preliminary evidence has supported the notion that mindful movement-based practices may offer benefits for self-regulation, particularly for vulnerable children. However, this evidence has principally stemmed from subjective assessments of behavioral change, leaving the underlying mechanisms undetermined. The present study aimed to investigate the efficacy of an in-school mindful movement intervention (MMI) for at-risk children within an urban public school for enhancing motor, cognitive, and emotional-behavioral regulation, including control of disruptive and inattentive behaviors characteristic of ADHD.
Behavioral control; Imaginative play; Mindful movement intervention; Tai Chi; Urban public school; Yoga