Geng XY, Wang MK, Chen JH, Xiao L, Yang JS. World J. Biol. Chem. 2023; 14(1): 1-12.
36741876
The marine environment can be extremely dangerous, and the harm caused by marine organisms when they contact the human body can be especially harmful, even deadly. Contact includes stings, bites, wounds, and consumption as food. In this article, the characteristics of the common marine biological injuries are summarized, the major marine organisms causing damage in China's marine waters are described, and injury prevention and treatment methods are discussed.
Language: en
Prevention; Treatment; Injuries and wounds; Marine organism