SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Geng XY, Wang MK, Chen JH, Xiao L, Yang JS. World J. Biol. Chem. 2023; 14(1): 1-12.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Baishideng Publishing Group)

DOI

10.4331/wjbc.v14.i1.1

PMID

36741876

PMCID

PMC9896478

Abstract

The marine environment can be extremely dangerous, and the harm caused by marine organisms when they contact the human body can be especially harmful, even deadly. Contact includes stings, bites, wounds, and consumption as food. In this article, the characteristics of the common marine biological injuries are summarized, the major marine organisms causing damage in China's marine waters are described, and injury prevention and treatment methods are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Prevention; Treatment; Injuries and wounds; Marine organism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print