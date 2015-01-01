|
Citation
|
Chiou PZ, Mulder L, Jia Y. Am. J. Clin. Pathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Clinical Pathologists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36749307
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The specific aims of the study are to explore the prevalence of workplace bullying and to understand the impact of bullying on individual wellness in order to facilitate the development of future organizational solutions to mitigate workplace incivility.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pathology; Cytology; Job fulfillment; Laboratory professionals; Laboratory workforce; Management/administration; Work environment; Workplace bullying