SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wu JL, Lu M, Wang CY. Appl. Intell (Dordr.) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Springer)

DOI

10.1007/s10489-023-04483-x

PMID

36748053

PMCID

PMC9892681

Abstract

In the rapid development of public transportation led, the traffic flow prediction has become one of the most crucial issues, especially estimating the number of passengers using the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system. In general, predicting the passenger flow of traffic is a time-series problem that requires external information to improve accuracy. Because many MRT passengers take cars or buses to MRT stations, this study used external information from vehicle detection (VD) devices to improve the prediction of passenger flow. This study proposed a deep learning architecture, called a multiple-attention deep neural network (MADNN) model, based on historical MRT passenger flow and the flow from surrounding VD devices that estimates the weights of the vehicle detection devices. The model consists of (1) an MRT attention layer (MRT-AL) that generate hidden features for MRT stations, (2) a surrounding VD (SVD) attention layer (SVD-AL) that generate hidden features for SVD devices, and (3) an MRT-SVD attention layer (MRT-SVD-AL) that generate attention weights for each VD device in an MRT station. The results of the investigation indicated that the MADNN model outperformed the models without multiple-attention mechanisms in predicting the passenger flow of MRT traffic.


Language: en

Keywords

Deep learning; Multiple-attention mechanism; Time series forecasting; Traffic flow forecasting

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print