Citation
Abou L, Fliflet A, Presti P, Sosnoff JJ, Mahajan HP, Frechette ML, Rice LA. Assist. Technol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36749900
Abstract
Automated fall detection device for individuals who use wheelchairs to minimize consequences of falls is lacking. This study aimed to develop and train a fall detection algorithm to differentiate falls from wheelchair mobility activities using machine learning techniques. Thirty, healthy, ambulatory, young adults simulated falls from a wheelchair and performed other wheelchair-related mobility activities in a laboratory. Neural Network classifiers were used to train the algorithm developed based on data retrieved from accelerometers mounted at the participant's wrist, chest, and head.
Language: en
Keywords
accidental falls; activity recognition; Fall detection; wearable sensor; wheelchair