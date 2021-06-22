Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Chinese mind-body exercise-Baduanjin has received increasing attention for health promotion among middle-aged and older adults in China, but there is a lack of high-quality evidence on its effectiveness. This systematic review and meta-analysis was conducted to investigate the effects of Baduanjin on physical function in middle-aged and older adults.



METHODS: Seven electronic databases were searched for articles published before 22 June 2021 with the keywords Baduanjin exercise combined with physical-function-related outcomes. Risk of bias was assessed in the included studies, and data were analyzed using Review Manager software V5.3.



RESULTS: Fifteen articles, including 14 randomized controlled trials, were included in this study. The results of the meta-analysis showed that Baduanjin significantly improved muscle strength (grip strength: SMD = 0.63, 95% CI 0.22 to 1.04, p = 0.003), balance ability (timed up-and-go test score: MD = -2.21, 95% CI -3.91 to -0.51, p = 0.01; one-leg stand test score: MD = 3.75, 95% CI 1.96 to 5.55, p < 0.0001; Berg balance scale score: MD = 4.16, 95% CI 2.49 to 5.83, p < 0.00001; strengthening Romberg's test result: SMD = 1.02, 95% CI 0.17 to 1.86, p = 0.02); and cardiorespiratory fitness (diastolic blood pressure: MD = -3.62, 95% CI -3.95 to -3.30, p < 0.00001; resting heart rate: MD = -1.30, 95% CI -1.57 to -1.03, p < 0.00001; step test: MD = 4.25, 95% CI 0.76 to 7.74, p = 0.02). No adverse events were reported.



CONCLUSIONS: Baduanjin exercise may be an effective intervention to improve physical function in the middle-aged and elderly population. However, more RCTs with larger sample sizes and more rigorous research designs are needed in the future to confirm the results.

Language: en