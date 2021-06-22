|
Lin H, Wan M, Ye Y, Zheng G. BMC Complement. Med. Ther. 2023; 23(1): e38.
36747221
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Chinese mind-body exercise-Baduanjin has received increasing attention for health promotion among middle-aged and older adults in China, but there is a lack of high-quality evidence on its effectiveness. This systematic review and meta-analysis was conducted to investigate the effects of Baduanjin on physical function in middle-aged and older adults.
Language: en
Aged; Humans; Middle Aged; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Meta-analysis; *Exercise/physiology; *Quality of Life; Baduanjin exercise; Exercise Therapy/methods; Muscle Strength/physiology; Physical function