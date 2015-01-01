|
Citation
Nan J, Salina N, Chong ST, Jiang HJ. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e90.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36747156
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to understand the longitudinal trajectory of suicidal ideation (SI) among Chinese medical students and the role of childhood trauma (CT).
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Male; Suicidal Ideation; COVID-19; Surveys and Questionnaires; Pandemics; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; Childhood trauma; *COVID-19; *Students, Medical; GMM; Suicidal ideation