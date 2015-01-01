|
Juul V, Nordbø ECA. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e259.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36747160
BACKGROUND: Despite the well-known health benefits of regular physical activity, inactivity remains a major public health concern. Understanding how the built environment can encourage physical activity is therefore important to inform current policy strategies for creating activity-friendly neighborhoods. This study aimed to examine whether neighborhood walkability and greenness were associated with physical activity, and if perceived safety moderated any such relations, among adult citizens in Norway.
Adult; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Residence Characteristics; Physical activity; Exercise; Built environment; *Parks, Recreational; *Walking; Environment Design; Green space; Perceived safety; Walkability.