Citation
Kolpashnikova K, Desai S. BMJ Open 2023; 13(2): e066652.
DOI
PMID
36750285
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Fear of falling (FoF) is a major challenge for the quality of life among older adults. Despite extensive work in previous scoping and systematic reviews on separate domains of FoF and interventions related to FoF, very little attention has been devoted to a comprehensive scoping review mapping the range and scope of this burgeoning area of study, with only a few exceptions. This scoping review aims to provide an overarching review mapping FoF research by identifying main topics, gaps in the literature and potential opportunities for bridging different strains of research on FoF. Such a comprehensive scoping review will allow the subsequent creation of an interdisciplinary theoretical and empirical framework, which may help push forward policy and practice innovations for people living with FoF.
Language: en
Keywords
Health policy; PUBLIC HEALTH; SOCIAL MEDICINE