Abstract

BACKGROUND: Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is characterized by pervasive instability in a range of areas including interpersonal relationships, self-image, and affect. Extant studies have consistently identified significant correlations between childhood maltreatment (CM) and BPD. While exploring this CM-BPD link, a number of cross-sectional studies commonly emphasize the role of emotion dysregulation (ED). A better understanding of the associations between BPD and (1) CM and (2) ED are essential in formulating early, effective intervention approaches, and in addressing varied adverse impacts.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study analyzed a subset of baseline data collected for a larger community-based longitudinal study. Given that our current focus on CM and ED, only those participants who completed the baseline CM assessment and ED measure (N = 144) were included for the primary analyses. We conducted stepwise multivariate linear models to examine the differential relationships between BPD features, ED, and multiple CM types. A path analysis with latent factors using the structural equation modeling (SEM) method was performed to test the indirect effect from CM to BPD features via ED.



RESULTS: Linear regression models revealed that only emotional abuse (relative to other trauma types) was significantly associated with high BPD features. The SEM, by constructing direct and indirect effects simultaneously, showed that (1) ED partially mediated the path from CM to BPD features; and (2) CM played an important role in which the direct effect remained significant even after accounting for the indirect effect through ED.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results highlight a most consistent association between emotional abuse and BPD, indicating its unique role in understanding BPD features in the context of CM. Further, shame-related negative appraisal and ED were found critical when examining the association between CM and BPD, possibly providing promising treatment targets for future practices.

Language: en