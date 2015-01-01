|
Citation
Iffland B, Eilers R, Rosner R, Renneberg B, Steil R, Neuner F. Brain Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36749180
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The recent update of the International Classification of Diseases 11th revision (ICD-11) introduced the diagnosis of complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) as a distinct entity from posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Because psychophysiological alterations are a core diagnostic feature of PTSD and CPTSD, the aim of the current study was to examine potential distinctive patterns in cortical and cardiac responses to emotional words in adolescent and young adult patients with PTSD and CPTSD.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; psychophysiology; complex posttraumatic stress disorder; EEG; electrocardiography; event-related potential; heart rate; ICD-11; posttraumatic stress disorder