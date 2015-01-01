Abstract

BACKGROUND: The intergenerational association between maternal adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and their children's health-related quality of life (HRQOL) is underexplored. This study aimed to examine such association in Chinese preschool children and to test the moderation role of children's sex.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among 4243 mother-child dyads who attended randomly selected preschools. Mothers self-reported their experience of 12 forms of ACEs, including emotional abuse, physical abuse, emotional neglect, physical neglect, intimate partner violence, substance abuse in the household, incarcerated household member, mental illness in household, parental death, parental separation or divorce, bullying, and community violence. Children's HRQOL was evaluated through mother report of the Pediatric Quality of Life Inventory version 4.0. Linear regression models were established to estimate the associations between maternal ACEs and their children's HRQOL sub-scores and total scores. Stratified analysis and test for interaction were further conducted to evaluate whether the associations were moderated by children's sex.



RESULTS: Of the included mothers, 85.8% (n = 3641) had reported exposure to at least one ACE, and 22.3% (n = 948) were exposed to three or more ACEs. Compared to children of mothers without any ACE exposure, those of mothers with 1, 2, or ≥ 3 ACEs all had significantly lower scores of physical, social, and school functioning, as well as lower psychosocial health summary score and total scale score in both crude and adjusted models. However, only children of mothers with two or more ACEs had significantly poorer emotional functioning when compared to their counterparts whose mothers had no ACE exposure. A significant dose-response pattern was also observed between the number of maternal ACEs and children's HRQOL sub-scores and total scores. Stratified analysis revealed sex-specific pattern between maternal ACEs and their children's HRQOL. Nonetheless, children's sex was not a significant moderator.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study showed that preschool children of mothers who had any experience of ACEs were at risk of poorer HRQOL. Our findings indicated that screening maternal ACEs in young children and promoting targeted interventions might be a feasible way to mitigate or stop the potential negative intergenerational health and wellbeing implications of ACEs.

Language: en