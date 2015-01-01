|
Stronegger W. Dtsch. Med. Wochenschr. 2023; 148(4): 192-197.
Vernachlässigte Differenzierungen: Von relativer und absoluter Risikoreduktion und von Sicherheitsgurten und Impfstoffen
36750131
It is often reported that established COVID-19 vaccines have an efficacy of 70 % or more in preventing serious illnesses or deaths. On the other hand, critics claim that the vaccines have actually shown less than 1 % efficacy in studies and are therefore of little use. Which statement is correct? And where do these discrepancies come from?
Language: de