Journal Article

Citation

Stronegger W. Dtsch. Med. Wochenschr. 2023; 148(4): 192-197.

Vernacular Title

Vernachlässigte Differenzierungen: Von relativer und absoluter Risikoreduktion und von Sicherheitsgurten und Impfstoffen

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Georg Thieme Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/a-1960-1105

PMID

36750131

Abstract

It is often reported that established COVID-19 vaccines have an efficacy of 70 % or more in preventing serious illnesses or deaths. On the other hand, critics claim that the vaccines have actually shown less than 1 % efficacy in studies and are therefore of little use. Which statement is correct? And where do these discrepancies come from?

===

Es wird oft über eine Wirksamkeit der etablierten COVID-19-Impfstoffe von 70 % und mehr in der Verhinderung schwerer Krankheitsverläufe oder von Todesfällen berichtet. Dagegen steht die Behauptung von Kritikern, die Impfstoffe hätten in den Studien tatsächlich nur eine Wirksamkeit von weniger als 1 Prozent gezeigt und wären folglich kaum von Nutzen. Welche Aussage über die Impfstoffe ist nun richtig? Und woher rühren diese Diskrepanzen?


Language: de
