Abstract

It is often reported that established COVID-19 vaccines have an efficacy of 70 % or more in preventing serious illnesses or deaths. On the other hand, critics claim that the vaccines have actually shown less than 1 % efficacy in studies and are therefore of little use. Which statement is correct? And where do these discrepancies come from?



===



Es wird oft über eine Wirksamkeit der etablierten COVID-19-Impfstoffe von 70 % und mehr in der Verhinderung schwerer Krankheitsverläufe oder von Todesfällen berichtet. Dagegen steht die Behauptung von Kritikern, die Impfstoffe hätten in den Studien tatsächlich nur eine Wirksamkeit von weniger als 1 Prozent gezeigt und wären folglich kaum von Nutzen. Welche Aussage über die Impfstoffe ist nun richtig? Und woher rühren diese Diskrepanzen?

Language: de