Abstract

Achievement of better comfort properties in station suits of fire fighters without compromising flame retardancy is an utmost necessity. Inherently fire-resistant fibers play vital role in this scope. In this work twenty-three plain single jersey knitted fabric samples were developed by using five inherently fire-resistant fibers. The fibers used were meta-aramid Nomex, fire resistant (FR-Viscose, modacrylic (Protex), FR-polyester (Recron) and carbon fibers. All the fibers were blended in different blend ratios. Vertical flammability test was performed to investigate the flammability properties. Thermal characterization of the samples was done using thermogravimetric analysis (TGA). Thermophysiological and wearing comfort properties of all samples were evaluated. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) was carried out for the evaluation of surface morphology of the fibers after charring.



RESULTS of vertical flammability test revealed that sample containing 100% Nomex fibers produced minimum char length. Nomex and carbon fiber blended fabric provided better moisture management along with better flame retardant behavior. Statistical tool named as Principal Component Analysis (PCA) was utilized for the optimization of all responses. All the samples were ranked as per principal component analysis. Sample containing 50/50 FR-polyester and FR-viscose fibers was found to be the top ranked, as this sample provided optimum flammability and comfort related performance.

Language: en