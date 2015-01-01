|
Citation
|
Jamshaid H, Mishra R, Khan A, Chandan V, Muller M, Valasek P. Heliyon 2023; 9(2): e13127.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36747517
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Achievement of better comfort properties in station suits of fire fighters without compromising flame retardancy is an utmost necessity. Inherently fire-resistant fibers play vital role in this scope. In this work twenty-three plain single jersey knitted fabric samples were developed by using five inherently fire-resistant fibers. The fibers used were meta-aramid Nomex, fire resistant (FR-Viscose, modacrylic (Protex), FR-polyester (Recron) and carbon fibers. All the fibers were blended in different blend ratios. Vertical flammability test was performed to investigate the flammability properties. Thermal characterization of the samples was done using thermogravimetric analysis (TGA). Thermophysiological and wearing comfort properties of all samples were evaluated. Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) was carried out for the evaluation of surface morphology of the fibers after charring.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Flammability; Fire fighter suits; Inherently fire-resistant fibers; Principal component analysis (PCA); Thermogravimetric analysis (TGA)