Porter JM, Robinson I, Roberts C, Zavala C. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36750348
BACKGROUND: Injuries and violence share many of the same risk and protective factors, which are rooted in the social determinants of health (SDOH) and the social determinants of equity. Addressing shared risk and protective factors (SRPFs)-common factors that make it more or less likely that a population will experience injuries or violence-is critical prevention efforts. The Safe States Alliance created the Connections Lab-a suite of web-based resources to help injury and violence prevention public health practitioners and their partners understand, describe, implement and evaluate SRPF approaches.
theory; public health; case study; mixed methods