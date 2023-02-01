|
Citation
Michel CA, Galfalvy HC, Mann JJ, Schneck N. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36750161
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide are at increased risk for developing complicated grief (CG). It is unclear why only a subgroup of bereaved develops pathological forms of grief. Vulnerability may be related to the ability to regulate attention toward reminders of the deceased during the acute phase of grief. Using a longitudinal design, we determined whether loss-related attentional bias during acute grief predicts grief severity one year later.
Language: en
Keywords
Attentional bias; Complicated grief; Grieving; Prolonged grief disorder; Suicide bereaved