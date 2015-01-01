Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Homesickness among university students may impact their wellbeing and academic success. The study purpose was to examine homesickness and self-reported outcomes/university life events among students on a rural Appalachian campus.



METHODS: A descriptive study (N = 91) using electronic questionnaires was conducted.



RESULTS: Most participants (65%) reported homesickness, especially around move-in time, with several events making it better/worse; and were more likely to reside in-state, be at the sophomore level or above, and live in an apartment/dormitory. There were significant associations between homesickness and self-reported outcomes (anxiety, depression, wanting to drop out).



CONCLUSIONS: Homesickness is prevalent among rural Appalachian students. Interprofessional collaboration to identify and mitigate effects on students' wellbeing and academic success is key. Tailoring campus life, including food options and on-campus activities, to meet student needs may promote a sense of comfort and decrease homesickness. Educational intervention to improve homesickness among university students is warranted.

Language: en