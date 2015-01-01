SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Journal Article

Citation

Roxas KA, Shapiro AL, Chisholm SC, Niland DL, House MA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2023.2172579

PMID

36749890

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Homesickness among university students may impact their wellbeing and academic success. The study purpose was to examine homesickness and self-reported outcomes/university life events among students on a rural Appalachian campus.

METHODS: A descriptive study (N = 91) using electronic questionnaires was conducted.

RESULTS: Most participants (65%) reported homesickness, especially around move-in time, with several events making it better/worse; and were more likely to reside in-state, be at the sophomore level or above, and live in an apartment/dormitory. There were significant associations between homesickness and self-reported outcomes (anxiety, depression, wanting to drop out).

CONCLUSIONS: Homesickness is prevalent among rural Appalachian students. Interprofessional collaboration to identify and mitigate effects on students' wellbeing and academic success is key. Tailoring campus life, including food options and on-campus activities, to meet student needs may promote a sense of comfort and decrease homesickness. Educational intervention to improve homesickness among university students is warranted.


Language: en

Keywords

university students; Appalachian; homesickness

