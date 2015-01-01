SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Harra RC, Vargas I. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2023.2172580

PMID

36749892

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study evaluated the feasibility and acceptability, as well as conducted an initial test of effectiveness, of a peer-based mentoring program for mental health problems among college students. Participants: Thirty-two undergraduate students from a University in the southern part of the United States who exhibited moderate depression or anxiety symptoms were assessed. The participants were primarily white and in their freshman year.

METHODS: Participants were randomized into two groups. Participants in the intervention group met with a trained peer mentor once a week for four weeks, while participants in the control group were placed on a waitlist. All participants completed pre- and post-treatment surveys to assess anxiety and depression symptoms.

RESULTS: The data indicated that participants in the intervention group had significantly greater post-treatment reductions in depression symptoms.

CONCLUSION: These findings provide preliminary support for the use of peer-based mentoring programs in treating mental health problems on college campuses.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; anxiety; Peer intervention; undergraduate

