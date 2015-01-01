Abstract

Coal chemical enterprises have many risk factors, and the causes of accidents are complex. The traditional risk assessment methods rely on expert experience and previous literature to determine the causes of accidents, which has the problems such as lack of objectivity and low interpretation ability. Analyzing the accident report helps to identify typical accident risk factors and determines the accident evolution rule. However, experts usually judge this work manually, which is subjective and time-consuming. This paper developed an improved approach to identify safety risk factors from a volume of coal chemical accident reports using text mining (TM) technology. Firstly, the accident report was preprocessed, and the Term Frequency Inverse Document Frequency (TF-IDF) was used for feature extraction. Then, the K-means algorithm and apriori algorithm were developed to cluster and for the association rule analysis of the vectorized documents in the TF-IDF matrix, respectively to quickly identify the hidden risk factors and the relationship between risk factors in the accident report and to propose targeted safety management measures. Using the sample data of 505 accidents in a large coal chemical enterprise in Western China in the past seven years, the enterprise accident reports were analyzed by text clustering analysis and association rule analysis methods. Through the analysis, six accident clusters and 13 association rules were obtained, and the main risk factors of each accident cluster were further mined, and the corresponding management suggestions were put forward for the enterprise. This method provides a new idea for coal chemical enterprises to make safety management decisions and helps to prevent safety accidents.

