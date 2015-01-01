SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rucco D, Gentile G, Tambuzzi S, Fanton B, Calati R, Zoja R. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.12947

PMID

36748828

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Inpatient suicide in hospitals is a worrying phenomenon that has received little attention. This study retrospectively explored the socio-demographic, clinical, and suicide-related characteristics of hospital inpatient suicides in Milan, Italy, which were collected at the Institute of Forensic Medicine during a twenty-eight-year period (1993-2020). In particular, this study compared the features of hospital inpatient suicides in patients with and without psychiatric diagnoses.

METHODS: Data were collected through the historical archive, annual registers, and autopsy reports, in certified copies of the originals deposited with the prosecutors of the courts.

RESULTS: Considering the global sample, inpatients were mainly men (N = 128; 64.6%), with a mean age of 56.7 years (SD ± 19.8), of Italian nationality (N = 176; 88.9%), admitted to non-psychiatric wards (N = 132; 66.7%), with a single illness (N = 111; 56.1%), treated with psychotropic medications (N = 101; 51%), who used violent suicide methods (N = 177; 89.4%), died of organic injuries (N = 156; 78.8%), and outside the buildings (N = 114; 72.7%). Comparing psychiatric and non-psychiatric inpatients, suicide cases with a non-psychiatric diagnosis were predominantly men (N = 48; 76.2%), hospitalized in non-psychiatric wards (N = 62; 98.4%), assuming non-psychotropic drugs (N = 37; 58.7%), and died in outside hospital spaces (N = 54; 85.7%).

CONCLUSIONS: A fuller characterization of suicide among hospitalized inpatients requires systematic and computerized data gathering that provides for specific information. Indeed, this could be valuable for inpatient suicide prevention strategies as well as institutional policies.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; Italy; hospital; inpatients; psychiatric disorders; psychiatric hospitalization

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print