Rucco D, Gentile G, Tambuzzi S, Fanton B, Calati R, Zoja R. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Inpatient suicide in hospitals is a worrying phenomenon that has received little attention. This study retrospectively explored the socio-demographic, clinical, and suicide-related characteristics of hospital inpatient suicides in Milan, Italy, which were collected at the Institute of Forensic Medicine during a twenty-eight-year period (1993-2020). In particular, this study compared the features of hospital inpatient suicides in patients with and without psychiatric diagnoses.
suicide; Italy; hospital; inpatients; psychiatric disorders; psychiatric hospitalization