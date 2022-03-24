|
Horstmannshoff C, Skudlik S, Petermann J, Kiesel T, Döringer T, Crispin A, Hermsdörfer J, Köberlein-Neu J, Jahn K, Schädler S, Bauer P, Voigt K, Muller M. Trials 2023; 24(1): e91.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36747256
BACKGROUND: Vertigo, dizziness or balance disorders (VDB) are common leading symptoms in older people, which can have a negative impact on their mobility and participation in daily live, yet, diagnosis is challenging and specific treatment is often insufficient. An evidence-based, multidisciplinary care pathway (CPW) in primary care was developed and pilot tested in a previous study. The aim of the present study is to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of the CPW in terms of improving mobility and participation in community-dwelling older people with VDB in primary care.
Language: en
Aged; Evidence-Based Medicine; Humans; Middle Aged; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Primary care; Mobility; Fear; Dizziness; *Quality of Life; *Dizziness/diagnosis/therapy; Balance disorder; Care pathway; Complex intervention; Critical Pathways; Multicenter Studies as Topic; Multicentre cluster randomised controlled trial; Physiotherapy; Primary Health Care/methods; Vertigo; Vertigo/diagnosis/therapy