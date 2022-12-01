|
Chakraborty R, Chakravarty S. Transp. Policy 2023; 132: 27-41.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Government of India has adopted policies to grow the share of electric vehicles (EVs) to 'de-carbonize' India's transport sector and reduce import dependence for oil. For the lower-middle income economy two-wheelers play a significant role in the private vehicle market. This paper focuses on the effectiveness of some of the demand incentives; roles of infrastructure, market visibility; and peer effects on acceptance of electric two-wheelers in India. It utilizes a discrete choice survey to collect responses from Indian residents. Respondents in six different choice scenarios chose between two categories of petrol vehicles and an EV.
Language: en
Clean energy vehicle; Discrete choice model; Electric two-wheeler; Random-parameter logit; Stated preference; Technology adoption