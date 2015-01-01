SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2023; 4(1): 2-41.

(Copyright © 2023, David Lester)

Research on murder-suicide is reviewed, and it is concluded that the research has been quite poor, often simple descriptive samples being presented. Although a several variables that might impact murder-suicide have been studied, these variables have rarely been combined in multivariate analyses. Detailed psychological autopsy studies (with controls) have not appeared. The importance of typologies for meaningful research is stressed. Finally, a detailed life history of one murder-suicide perpetrator is presented which is possible only because the perpetrator was a famous person


Language: en
