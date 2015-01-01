SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

DeNise Barton C. Suicide Stud. 2023; 4(2): 48-57.

Using Natural Language Processing (NLP), we are able to analyze text from suicidal individuals. This can be done using a variety of methods. I analyzed a dataset of a girl named Victoria who died by suicide. I used a machine learning method to train using a different dataset and tested it on her diary entries to classify her text into two categories: suicidal vs non-suicidal. I used topic modeling to find out unique topics in each subset. I also found a pattern in her diary entries. NLP allows us to help suicidal individuals, their family members and their close friends.


