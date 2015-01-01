Abstract

The aim of the present study was to examine how exposure to suicidal behavior, family strain, and reasons for living influence both acceptability and suicidal behavior in South Korea. Based on 1,599 respondents to the 2009 South Korean General Social Survey data, the study found that acceptability of suicide and depression were the most consistent correlates and predictors of the likelihood of suicidal behavior. Religiosity was the strongest predictor of the approval of suicide, but interestingly a risk factor for suicide for the South Korean general population. These findings pose some important implications about cultural dynamics and cross-cultural differences and for the development of suicide prevention strategies.

