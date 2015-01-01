Abstract

Studies have demonstrated that epidemic and pandemic diseases have many psychological effects on the general public and result in anxiety, fear and worry. This study was conducted to determine the impact of Acceptance and Commitment Group Therapy (ACT) on death anxiety among Iranian citizens during COVID-19. This study was conducted on 156 female citizens of Gorgan City. The participants were randomly assigned to experimental and control groups, and the Death Anxiety Scale (DAS) was distributed to them at the beginning of the study. The patients in the experimental group received eight 120-min sessions of ACT intervention. After treatment sessions, the DAS was re-administered to the experimental and control participants. Prior to the intervention, there was no difference between the death anxiety scores of the two groups, but the post-treatment death anxiety score for the experimental group was significantly lower than that for the control group. Based on these findings, ACT can be considered to be an effective intervention for improving psychological health in women during epidemics and pandemics.

