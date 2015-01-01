|
Citation
|
Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2023; 4(2): 2-3.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, David Lester)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Three evolutionary theories of suicide that have been proposed (Bargaining, Inclusive Fitness and Costly Apology) were applied to a sample of suicide notes from completed and attempted suicides. The variables comprising these three theories were rarely present in the suicide notes, suggesting the inadequacy of these theories for understanding individual suicides in the modern world.
Language: en