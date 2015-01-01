Abstract

Three evolutionary theories of suicide that have been proposed (Bargaining, Inclusive Fitness and Costly Apology) were applied to a sample of suicide notes from completed and attempted suicides. The variables comprising these three theories were rarely present in the suicide notes, suggesting the inadequacy of these theories for understanding individual suicides in the modern world.



It is popular these days to propose theories of suicide from the perspective of evolutionary psychology. The present paper briefly outlines three current theories and applies them to a sample of suicide notes in order to explore whether they provide insight into the suicidal individuals

Language: en